3 injured in separate incidents in Scarborough overnight
by News Staff
Posted May 19, 2019 7:14 am EDT
Police tape is shown in Toronto on May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Two people were stabbed and another was injured after two separate incidents in Scarborough overnight.
The first occurred when police were called to reports of a shooting victim on a TTC bus at Sheppard Avenue and Dean Park Road just after 10 p.m.
Paramedics later determined his injuries were not from gunshot wounds and he was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Officers are still trying to determine what happened to the victim, but investigators say the incident appears to have been a robbery that occurred at a local restaurant.
The second incident occurred near a restaurant a Eglinton Avenue and Brimley Road just before 11 p.m.
Two people were taken to hospital with stab wounds. The severity of their injuries is unclear, but police said one victim’s injuries were more severe than the other.
There’s no word on any suspects in either incident.
