1 stabbed near Kensington Market

File photo of a Toronto Police cruiser. CITYNEWS

Toronto police are investigating an early morning stabbing in Kensington Market that sent one man to hospital.

Officers were called to Bathurst and College Streets just after 3 a.m.

A 32-year-old man was found on the scene suffering from stab wounds. He was taking to hospital in non-life-threatening condition

Investigators have yet to release any suspect information, but say they’re appealing for witnesses to come forward.

