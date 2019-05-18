Young boy seriously injured in North York stabbing

A young boy has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a reported stabbing in North York.

Police say they were called to the area of Jane Street and Chalkfarm Drive around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officers discovered a young boy, believed to be either 10 or 11 years old, seriously bleeding.

Paramedics say he was transported to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

Police are in the area searching for a suspect who fled the scene.