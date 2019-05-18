Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Wildlife authorities plan to kill cougar near Bend
by The Associated Press
Posted May 18, 2019 3:00 pm EDT
BEND, Ore. — Wildlife authorities say they’re planning to kill a mountain lion that’s been deemed a threat to public safety in Bend.
The Bend Bulletin reports cougar activity has been reported five times near homes and businesses in southwest Bend since February. The Department of Fish and Wildlife says that in the last two weeks, a cougar was spotted along a canal near a Fred Meyer store, and a deer kill was discovered along the Deschutes River canyon.
That’s worrisome, especially after a hiker was mauled to death in the Mt. Hood National Forest in September.
Department spokeswoman Michelle Dennehy says authorities hoped the cougar would have moved on by now. The department says it’s clear the cougar is hunting in the area and comfortable around humans, and the longer it stays the more likely an attack on people becomes.
___
Information from: The Bulletin, http://www.bendbulletin.com