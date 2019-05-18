Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Weak legal case could still benefit Trump in Congress clash
by Jessica Gresko And Mark Sherman, The Associated Press
Posted May 18, 2019 12:24 am EDT
In this May 16, 2019, photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. For all Trump's talk of winning, his lawyers are using a legal argument that many scholars say is a pretty sure loser to try to defy congressional attempts to investigate him. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
WASHINGTON — For all President Donald Trump’s talk of winning, his lawyers are using a legal argument that many scholars say is a pretty sure loser to try to defy congressional attempts to investigate him. Yet Trump’s lawyers may end up delaying the probes with their argument, and that could be a win in itself.
In New York and Washington courts, Trump is attempting to beat back subpoenas by Congress to get financial records from accountants and banks Trump and his family do business with. His argument is partly that congressional Democrats have no “legitimate legislative purpose” in seeking the records.
Scholars say that’s a losing argument. Congress’ authority to investigate is broad. But even if judges in both cases rule against Trump appeals might take months or even years to resolve.
Jessica Gresko And Mark Sherman, The Associated Press