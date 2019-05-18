Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Teen sues officer who held him at gunpoint near bus stop
by The Associated Press
Posted May 18, 2019 7:13 pm EDT
JACKSON, Wyo. — A Wyoming teenager is suing an off-duty officer from Colorado who pulled a gun on him as he ran to a bus stop in Jackson.
The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports 18-year-old Gerardo Becerra filed claims of assault, battery and false imprisonment against Vanessa Schultz in a Wyoming court.
Schultz is a police officer in Colorado and was on vacation when she heard a loud noise and assumed a teenager running nearby had committed a crime. Becerra was running to catch a bus.
The lawsuit claims Schultz detained Becerra, threatened to shoot him and was “exhilarated” when police arrived.
A special prosecutor concluded Schultz shouldn’t have pulled her gun, but criminal charges weren’t warranted.
A telephone message for Schultz left with the Lakewood police department was not immediately returned.
___
This story has been corrected to reflect that Becerra was running to catch the bus, not Schultz.
___
Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com
The Associated Press
