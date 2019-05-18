Sikhs say Nordstrom apologized for turban, waiting for Gucci

PHOENIX — The top civil rights organization for Sikhs in the United States says Nordstrom has apologized to the community for selling an $800 turban they found offensive, but they are still waiting to hear from the Gucci brand that designed it.

Simran Jeet Singh is a senior fellow with the New York-based Sikh Coalition. He says the turban has a deep religious significance for the men of his faith and companies commodify something sacred to them.

He recalled Saturday that Sikhs wearing turbans have been attacked in hate crimes, including a man killed in Arizona days after 9-11.

Nordstrom said it wasn’t their intent to disrespect “this religious and cultural symbol”

In February, Gucci apologized for selling a sweater that evoked blackface for many people. Emails seeking comment have been sent.

Anita Snow, The Associated Press