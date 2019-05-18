Police seek three suspects in fatal Hamilton stabbing

A 33-year-old man is dead after a stabbing in Hamilton early Saturday morning.

Hamilton police say they responded to a call for a male with stab wounds shortly after 3 a.m. in the area of East Avenue and King Street.

Officers found Carel Douse with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital, but died of his injuries just after noon Saturday.

Investigators believe three suspects may be involved, who were seen running northbound on East Avenue and then in a westerly direction through Beemer Park and onto Wilson Street East.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Sunday.