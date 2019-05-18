Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police ID teen tackled after bringing gun to Oregon school
by The Associated Press
Posted May 18, 2019 11:47 am EDT
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have released the identity of an 18-year-old student who was tackled after reportedly bringing a gun into classroom at an Oregon high school.
The Portland Police Bureau said Saturday that Angel Granados Dias had been booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on suspicion of possessing a firearm in a public building, attempting to shoot a gun at a school and reckless endangerment.
Authorities say he is a student at Parkrose High School, where he brought the shotgun Friday.
A football and track coach at the school, Keanon Lowe, was credited with tackling the student before anyone was injured. Lowe is a former football standout at the University of Oregon.
It wasn’t immediately clear if the student had a lawyer. Police said they were working with the bureau’s behavioural health unit.
The Associated Press
