New Mexico wildfire forces evacuation of state park

ROSWELL, N.M. — Dozens of firefighters from multiple agencies are battling a grass and brush fire that forced the evacuation of a state park, one home and other structures in southeastern New Mexico.

The State Forestry Division says the fire burning Saturday along the Pecos River about 14 miles (23 kilometres) southeast of Roswell in Chaves County apparently was started by lightning Thursday evening and by Saturday had burned 1.2 square milea (3 sq. kilometres) on private land but no structures.

Dozens of campers were ordered to evacuate Bottomless State Park Friday.

More than 70 personnel from multiple local fire departments and state and federal agencies were working to contain the fire and were aided by a plane dropping retardant.

Dexter Fire Chief Justin Powell said firefighters were hampered by shifting winds.

The Associated Press