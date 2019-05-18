Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Light train extension opens in Mesa, includes 2 new stations
by The Associated Press
Posted May 18, 2019 4:28 pm EDT
MESA, Ariz. — The metro Phoenix light rail line’s latest extension opened Saturday along with two new stations and a park-and-ride transit centre.
Valley Metro Rail on Saturday opened the 2-mile (3-kilometre) extension of the line eastward along Main Street in Mesa to Gilbert Road, lengthening the system to 28 miles (45 kilometres).
Dignitaries participating in the ceremony included Mayors John Giles of Mesa and Kate Gallego of Phoenix and U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton, a former Phoenix mayor.
The system extends westward from Mesa across Tempe and much of Phoenix, passing through downtown areas of all three cities and providing service to Arizona State University campuses in Tempe and Phoenix.
The extension and transit project was funded by $173.5 million in federal funding and $10.5 million in local funding from Mesa.
The Associated Press
