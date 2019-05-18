Jimmy Carter won't teach Sunday school days after procedure

ATLANTA — Former President Jimmy Carter has changed plans and will not teach Sunday school just days after undergoing surgery for a broken hip.

Carter spokeswoman Deanna Congileo says the 94-year-old Carter underestimated the amount of time he would need to recover from a hip replacement procedure. Carter broke his hip Monday as he was leaving to go turkey hunting.

In a statement Saturday, Congileo said Carter apologized for any inconvenience to those who travelled to hear his lesson at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia. She says Carter’s niece, Kim Fuller, will teach the lesson in his stead and, he says, “No one will be disappointed.”

