2 injured after wheel flies off SUV, hits vehicle on Hwy. 400

Two people have taken to hospital after a wheel struck a vehicle in the northbound lanes of Highway 400 at Highway 89.

Provincial police say a white SUV was travelling southbound just after 11:30 a.m. when it lost a wheel. The wheel flew northbound and struck another vehicle in the northbound lanes.

One person in the vehicle suffered serious injuries to their head and internal organs and was airlifted by Ornge to Sunnybrook. A second person was taken to a local hospital in Barrie.

There’s no word on whether any charges will be laid.

Two northbound left lanes and the left shoulder are closed at the site of the crash just north of Highway 89.

Drivers heading northbound out of the city are still experiencing some heavy delays.