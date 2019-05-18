Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Hopper's final painting on view at the Currier Museum
by The Associated Press
Posted May 18, 2019 8:11 am EDT
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Edward Hopper’s final painting is on view at the Currier Museum of Art.
“Two Comedians,” showing the artist and his wife taking a bow onstage, once belonged to singer Frank Sinatra.
Hopper painted the work in 1966 at age 83, when he and his wife were seriously ill. He died the following year.
Museum curator Kurt Sundstrom said it is a sombre reflection of two people alone on a dark stage. He said, “They have a presence, but it’s a presence of people who will soon disappear.”
“Two Comedians” will be on display at the Currier Museum of Art until January 2020. It is accompanied by other works by Hopper and his contemporaries, on the theme of theatre and life in the American city.
