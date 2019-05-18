Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
France's Le Pen predicts historic vote for populist parties
by The Associated Press
Posted May 18, 2019 5:21 am EDT
MILAN — The leader of France’s far-right National Rally is predicting that a group of like-minded right-wing populists will achieve “an historic feat” in next week’s Europe-wide elections.
Marine Le Pen is joining leaders of other nationalist parties Saturday in Italy for a rally organized by League leader Matteo Salvini in front of Milan’s Duomo cathedral ahead of the May 23-26 European Parliamentary elections.
Le Pen said she believes the Europe of Nations and Freedom parliamentary group “will perform a historic feat to pass from the 8th place in Europe to third or maybe second.”
Analysts believe that the two traditional centre-right and centre-left political groups will be weakened in the vote, falling short of the 50% threshold for the first time.
The Associated Press
