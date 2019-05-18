Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ex-Rebel hospitalized in Colombia day after polemical arrest
by The Associated Press
Posted May 18, 2019 1:33 pm EDT
BOGOTA — A former Colombian rebel leader has been hospitalized with signs of altered consciousness a day after being freed from jail and then rearrested in a highly-politicized drug case that has strained relations with the U.S.
Authorities said Saturday that Seuxis Hernández also had wounds on his arms that were earlier described as self-inflicted lacerations. He is in stable condition.
A tribunal investigating war crimes during Colombia’s decades-long conflict ruled Wednesday that the former peace negotiator best known by his alias Jesús Santrich should not be extradited to the United States on drug charges.
But as soon as he was released Friday he was rearrested as part of a new Colombian investigation based on evidence provided in the past 48 hours from U.S. authorities.
