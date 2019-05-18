Loading articles...

Etobicoke man, 58, dies of injuries suffered in ATV crash

Last Updated May 18, 2019 at 8:01 am EDT

Ontario Provincial Police patch

Peterborough OPP are investigating the death of an Etobicoke man who crashed an ATV in the Municipality of Trent Lakes.

Police say 58-year-old Quang Danh suffered fatal injuries in the accident late Friday afternoon.

Investigators say he was driving the ATV on private property and wasn’t using proper safety equipment at the time of crash.

