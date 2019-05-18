Loading articles...

Digital billboard catches fire in Times Square

NEW YORK — Firefighters have responded to the scene of digital billboard on fire in Times Square.

Flames stated shooting out of the LED billboard just after 3 p.m. Saturday.

The Fire Department says no injuries have been reported and there is no damage to the building the sign is attached to.

A department spokesman says firefighters are working turn the billboard’s power off.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.