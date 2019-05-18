Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
China's ban on scrap imports a boon to US recycling plants
by Mary Esch, The Associated Press
Posted May 18, 2019 12:12 pm EDT
ALBANY, N.Y. — China’s decision to restrict scrap imports created big challenges for U.S. recycling programs last year. But it has also spurred investment in plants that process recyclables no longer being shipped overseas.
The investors include Chinese companies that still need access to wastepaper or flattened bottles as raw material for manufacturing.
Dylan de Thomas of the non-profit Recycling Partnership says about $1 billion in investment in U.S. paper processing plants has been announced in the past six months.
The Northeast Recycling Council said last fall that 17 North American paper mills had announced increased capacity to handle recyclable paper since the Chinese cutoff in January 2018.
De Thomas says Chinese companies are investing in plastic and scrap metal recycling plants in Georgia, Indiana and North Carolina.