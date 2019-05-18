Asian Americans push for Smithsonian gallery of their own

Asian Americans are pushing for a Smithsonian gallery of their own on Washington’s National Mall.

A $25 million fundraising drives kicks off with glitzy, celebrity-filled party in Los Angeles Saturday.

Lisa Sasaki, who is the director of the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center, says permanent space would provide recognition of a group with a rich American history.

The Smithsonian’s Asian Pacific American program was founded in 1997 and staged its first exhibition the following year.

Asian Americans are the fastest growing minority in the U.S. and have been migrating to the U.S. in significant numbers since the 19th century.

The mall has museums dedicated to Native Americans and African Americans. The Molina Family Latino Gallery is scheduled to open in the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History in 2021.

Janie Har, The Associated Press











