Asian Americans push for Smithsonian gallery of their own
by Janie Har, The Associated Press
Posted May 18, 2019 11:45 am EDT
From left, members of the An family, Elizabeth, her mother Helene, daughter Basilika and sister Catherine pose for a photo at the family's restaurant Crustacean Beverly Hills Monday, May 13, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. On May 18, the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center launches a $25 million fundraising drive for permanent gallery space on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. with a glitzy party in Los Angeles full of celebrities and politicians. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Asian Americans are pushing for a Smithsonian gallery of their own on Washington’s National Mall.
A $25 million fundraising drives kicks off with glitzy, celebrity-filled party in Los Angeles Saturday.
Lisa Sasaki, who is the director of the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center, says permanent space would provide recognition of a group with a rich American history.
The Smithsonian’s Asian Pacific American program was founded in 1997 and staged its first exhibition the following year.
Asian Americans are the fastest growing minority in the U.S. and have been migrating to the U.S. in significant numbers since the 19th century.
The mall has museums dedicated to Native Americans and African Americans. The Molina Family Latino Gallery is scheduled to open in the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History in 2021.