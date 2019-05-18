Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
AP sources: Former CIA chief Brennan to brief Dems on Iran
by Lisa Mascaro, The Associated Press
Posted May 18, 2019 11:30 pm EDT
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2016 file photo, CIA Director John Brennan participates in the Senate Intelligence Committee's hearing on worldwide threats, on Capitol Hill in Washington. House Democrats will hear from former CIA director Brennan about the situation in Iran amid concerns over the Trump administration's actions in the region. An outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, Brennan has been invited to a private caucus meeting Tuesday, May 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
WASHINGTON — House Democrats will hear from former CIA director John Brennan about the situation in Iran, inviting him to speak amid heightened concerns over the Trump administration’s sudden moves in the region.
Brennan is an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, and he’s scheduled to talk to House Democrats at a private caucus meeting Tuesday. That’s according to a Democratic aide and another person familiar with the private meeting. Both requested anonymity to discuss the meeting.
The invitation to Brennan and the former State Department official and top negotiator of the Iran nuclear deal, Wendy Sherman, offers counterprogramming to the Trump administration’s closed-door briefing for lawmakers, also planned for Tuesday. Democratic lawmakers are likely to attend both.
Trump is downplaying potential military conflict with Iran, and lawmakers want more information.