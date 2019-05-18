4 rescued from remote part of Algonquin Park

Four people have been rescued from a remote part of Algonquin park Friday morning.

A Royal Canadian Air Force Griffon helicopter was called in just before 10 a.m. after reports of four people in distress.

The crew on board were able to rescue the group of people, who appeared to be suffering from hypothermia.

The chopper touched down at Smoke Lake and everyone on board was treated for their injuries by local paramedics.

A video was released of the rescue by Royal Canadian Air Force.