Loading articles...

4 rescued from remote part of Algonquin Park

A screenshot taken of a video that shows the Royal Canadian Air Force rescuing four people from a remote part of Algonquin Park. HANDOUT/Royal Canadian Air Force

Four people have been rescued from a remote part of Algonquin park Friday morning.

A Royal Canadian Air Force Griffon helicopter was called in just before 10 a.m. after reports of four people in distress.

The crew on board were able to rescue the group of people, who appeared to be suffering from hypothermia.

The chopper touched down at Smoke Lake and everyone on board was treated for their injuries by local paramedics.

A video was released of the rescue by Royal Canadian Air Force.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.