Texas officer fired after shooting black man in traffic stop
by The Associated Press
Posted May 17, 2019 8:01 pm EDT
ARLINGTON, Texas — A Texas police officer has been fired after he was charged with criminally negligent homicide in the fatal shooting of a black man during a traffic stop last year.
In a statement Friday, Arlington police announced Officer Bau Tran was fired after an internal investigation found policy violations that led to the Sept. 1 shooting of 24-year-old O’Shae Terry .
Tran responded to the Sept. 1 traffic stop as backup to another officer who pulled Terry over on a registration violation. Body camera footage shows Tran grabbing the passenger-side window of the SUV Terry was driving as it begins to roll away. He can then be seen pointing his gun into the vehicle and shots are heard.
Tran may appeal his dismissal. A message left with his attorney wasn’t immediately returned.
The Associated Press
