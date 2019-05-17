Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Stormy Daniels agrees to dismiss suit against ex-lawyer
by The Associated Press
Posted May 17, 2019 9:34 pm EDT
LOS ANGELES — Porn actress Stormy Daniels has agreed to dismiss a lawsuit that accused her former lawyer of colluding with President Donald Trump’s ex-lawyer, Michael Cohen, to have her deny having an affair with Trump.
A notice of agreement with Cohen and Daniels’ ex-attorney, Keith Davidson, were filed Thursday with a Los Angeles court.
Davidson says Daniels agreed to end the suit without asking for any money. He says the suit was a “sham.”
Messages to attorneys for Daniels and Cohen weren’t immediately returned.
The lawsuit was fallout from Daniels’ suit against Trump, which sought to tear up a hush-money settlement about their alleged 2006 affair. Daniels said she signed a nondisclosure agreement about the affair in exchange for a $130,000 payment.
A judge dismissed that suit in March.
The Associated Press
