Singapore PM says call to curb online violence 'effective'
by The Associated Press
Posted May 17, 2019 2:40 am EDT
Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong says a global call to curb the spread of hate and extremism on internet platforms is an “effective” response to the New Zealand mosque attacks, but stopped short of endorsing it.
The “Christchurch Call” set of guidelines for world leaders and tech companies was drafted by France and New Zealand.
It is named after the New Zealand city where 51 people were killed in a March attack on mosques. The attack was broadcast live on Facebook, fueling calls to regulate social media.
On Friday, Lee said Singapore takes this problem “very seriously.” He also thanked New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who is on an official visit to Singapore, for “rallying an effective international response to this serious issue.”
