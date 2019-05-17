Loading articles...

Police search for one suspect in Chinatown robbery

Police are searching for one suspect after a man was robbed and stabbed in Chinatown.

The incident occurred just after 7 p.m. in the area of Dundas and Huron streets.

One man was taken to hospital suffering from serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as male, black, approximately six-feet tall. He was last seen wearing all green clothing and carrying a knife.

