1 man seriously injured in Oshawa shooting

Last Updated May 17, 2019 at 5:27 am EDT

A Durham regional police cruiser. CITYNEWS/George Joseph CITYNEWS/George Joseph

One man has been seriously injured after a shooting in Oshawa early Friday morning

Durham police were called to the scene near Rossland and Thorton roads just after 3 a.m.

The victim was found nearby with life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre.

There’s no word yet on any suspect descriptions or any vehicles.

More to come

