Late to 2020 race, Bullock quickly turns to Trump-state Dems
by Thomas Beaumont, The Associated Press
Posted May 17, 2019 2:52 pm EDT
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, Democratic presidential candidate, officially announces his campaign for president Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Helena High School in Helena, Mont. Bullock is announcing he's been endorsed in the Democratic presidential race by Iowa's attorney general. It makes him the first 2020 candidate to receive the endorsement of a statewide elected official in Iowa. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP)
NEWTON, Iowa — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock waited until May to declare his candidacy for president, but he’s wasting no time getting to the point.
Bullock launched his first full day of campaigning Friday in Newton, Iowa, a town where union manufacturing jobs have vanished in the past 15 years. In doing so, he is underscoring his argument that his party can win in 2020 only if it shows voters, especially in Middle America, that Democrats understand their economic concerns.
Emphasizing a constant theme in his 20-minute remarks, he asked, “How are we going to make sure that everybody has a fair shot?”
Bullock travelled to Iowa five times during the 2018 midterm campaign and kept in touch with key Democratic figures, including Attorney General Tom Miller, who endorsed Bullock on Thursday.