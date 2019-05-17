Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Kentucky school shooting trial to be in different county
by The Associated Press
Posted May 17, 2019 5:19 pm EDT
BENTON, Ky. — A Kentucky judge has ruled that the trial of a teenager accused of killing two schoolmates will be moved to another county.
News outlets report Marshall County Circuit Judge James Jameson on Friday granted a request sought by lawyers for 17-year-old Gabriel Parker. Parker is accused of shooting and killing Preston Cope and Bailey Holt and injuring 14 others at Marshall County High School on Jan. 23, 2018.
Marshall County Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Foust said the June 2020 trial will be held in Christian County, about an hour away.
Defence lawyers requested the change of venue, citing heavy publicity and “sensational” allegations. They said members of the community have contact with the high school and the victims and their families. Foust said he felt the change of venue was the right thing to do.
