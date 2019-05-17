Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Iran's top diplomat presses efforts to save nuclear deal
by The Associated Press
Posted May 17, 2019 3:33 am EDT
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s foreign minister is pressing ahead with intense diplomatic efforts to salvage Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers at the centre of a crisis unfolding between Iran and the U.S.
Mohammad Javad Zarif chastised the international community, saying that so far, it has “mainly made statements, instead of saving the deal,” according to the official IRNA news agency. He spoke in China on Friday after visiting Japan.
The Trump administration pulled America out of the deal last year and imposed escalating sanctions that have crippled Iran’s economy. Other signatories to the deal — the European Union, France, Britain, China and Russia — have been trying to salvage it.
Iran recently warned it would resume enriching uranium at higher levels if a new nuclear deal isn’t reached by July 7.
