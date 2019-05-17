Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Iran's regional proxies ensure it will never fight alone
by Zeina Karam, The Associated Press
Posted May 17, 2019 2:06 am EDT
FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2010 file photo, Hezbollah fighters parade during the inauguration of a new cemetery for their fighters who died in fighting against Israel, in a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon. From Lebanon and Syria to Iraq, Yemen, and the Gaza Strip, Iran has significantly expanded its footprint over the past decade, finding and developing powerful allies in conflict-ravaged countries across the Middle East. Iran has used groups like the Lebanese Hezbollah to strike its regional foes, and could mobilize them if the latest tensions with the United States lead to an armed conflict, dramatically expanding the battlefield. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)
BEIRUT — Iran won’t be “alone” in the event of war with the U.S., having significantly expanded its footprint over the past decade — from Lebanon and Syria to Iraq, Yemen, and the Gaza Strip, finding and developing powerful allies in conflict-ravaged countries.
It has used groups like the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group to strike its regional foes. These allies could be mobilized if the latest tensions with Washington lead to an armed conflict, dramatically expanding the battlefield.
Then there is the Palestinian militant Hamas group, and also Yemen’s Shiite rebels, already at war with Iran’s rival Saudi Arabia.
Also, Iran has trained, financed, and equipped Shiite militias in Iraq that battled U.S. forces in the years after the 2003 invasion and remobilized to battle the Islamic State group a decade later.