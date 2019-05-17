Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
India's ruling party takes election battle to West Bengal
by The Associated Press
Posted May 17, 2019 6:03 am EDT
FILE- In this Friday, May 10, 2019 file photo, Trinamool Congress party leader and Chief Minister of West Bengal state Mamata Banerjee greets the crowd during an election campaign rally in Kamarhati, about 25 kilometers north of Kolkata, India. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken his Bharatiya Janata Party's fight to the state of West Bengal, where it hopes to retain a majority in staggered general elections concluding this week by diluting the strength of a formidable opponent, chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (AP Photo/Bikas Das, File)
KOLKATA, India — India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken his ruling party’s fight to the state of West Bengal, where it hopes to retain a majority in staggered general elections concluding this week.
The battle pits Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party’s divisive Hindu nationalism against the Trinamool Congress Party, headed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the top elected official in West Bengal.
West Bengal shares a language and border with Muslim-majority Bangladesh, making it a key battleground.
BJP has backed a bill that would make it easier to deport millions of Bangladeshis who migrated to India while easing a path to citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Parsees and Jains — notable non-Muslim — migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. Banerjee has called the bill a “conspiracy” to make more people stateless refugees.