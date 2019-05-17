Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Hungary extradites to Kosovo a Serb suspect of war crimes
by The Associated Press
Posted May 17, 2019 11:26 am EDT
PRISTINA, Kosovo — Kosovo’s justice minister says an ethnic Serb considered a suspect in a 1999 massacre has been extradited from Hungary.
Abelard Tahiri said Friday that the man was extradited after “full guarantees” were given to respect his “dignity and rights.”
Local media identified the Serb only as M.P., saying he was part of a massacre of 113 Albanian men in March 26, 1999 in Krushe e Vogel, 85 kilometres (50 miles) west of the capital Pristina, a day after NATO started a bombing campaign.
NATO’s bombing, which lasted 78 days, ended a Serb crackdown against ethnic Albanian nationalists — Kosovo was then a province of Serbia.
More than 10,000 people died during the conflict, and 1,650 are still unaccounted for.
Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence isn’t recognized by Serbia.
The Associated Press
