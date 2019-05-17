Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
German parliament denounces Israel boycott movement
by The Associated Press
Posted May 17, 2019 10:08 am EDT
BERLIN — German lawmakers have approved a resolution denouncing the Boycott, Divest and Sanctions movement against Israel and describing its methods as anti-Semitic.
The motion that passed Friday was filed by the country’s three governing parties, along with two mainstream opposition parties. It vowed not to financially support any projects that call for a boycott of Israel or actively support the BDS movement.
German lawmakers also were voting on two rival motions. One from the far-right Alternative for Germany party called for a ban on the BDS movement, and another from the Left Party condemned “all anti-Semitism” in BDS calls for boycotts.
The Palestinian-led BDS movement has grown in popularity overseas in recent years. It advocates boycotts, divestment and sanctions against Israeli businesses, universities and cultural institutions.