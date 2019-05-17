Father and son granted bail in Richmond Hill explosives investigation

A father and son are out on bail following their arrest on Monday after a number of explosive materials were found at a home in Richmond Hill.

Reza Mohammadiasl, 47, and Mahyar Mohammadiasl, 18, appeared in court Friday, charged with possession of an explosive device. A publication ban prevents many of the details from being revealed but a source tells CityNews that the list of chemicals found in the home were long with many of them commonly found in places like home improvement stores.

It remains unclear what they intended to do with the explosives that were seized.

The source also tells CityNews that Mahyar Mohammadiasl was on the “cusp of radicalization” prior to the arrest, having dropped out of school, lacking a social circle and suffering from depression and anxiety.

The father and son were both released on $50,000 bond shared jointly by three family members, who are their sureties. As part of their bail conditions, both must reside with their sureties and both are under a weapons ban. Reza Mohammadiasl is also prevented from possessing a cellphone, pager, computer or any other device with access to the internet except for work purposes and he is also under a strict curfew.

Defence attorney Jill Makepeace said it would be “inappropriate” to comment on the case at this time as it is still before the courts.

The two are expected back in court again on June 6th.

York Regional Police launched the investigation last Thursday after receiving a tip about a suspect who was investigated by Canadian border guards and the United States Customs and Border Protection.

Officers executed a search warrant at a home where they found hazardous, explosive materials as well as a detonator device. Nearby residences were evacuated as a precaution as police safely removed the materials.

A neighbour told CityNews the suspects have lived in the neighbourhood for five or six years. She described them as “cordial” and said the father is an electrician.

Minister of Public Safety Ralph Goodale said the arrests were strictly a local matter.

“It’s a local matter under the jurisdiction of the York Regional Police. There is no known connection to any issue related to national security.”

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report