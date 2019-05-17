Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Exhibits for Minneapolis cop's trial can be viewed next week
by The Associated Press
Posted May 17, 2019 5:56 pm EDT
MINNEAPOLIS — Exhibits from the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer who shot an unarmed woman in 2017 will be made available for public viewing next week.
Mohamed Noor was convicted of murder in the fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a dual citizen of the U.S. and Australia who called 911 to report a possible crime.
Trial exhibits will be available for public viewing next Friday in a conference room at the courthouse. A webpage that provides court updates on the case says exhibits will be on display for viewing and laptops will be available to play audiovisual exhibits.
The judge hasn’t ruled on whether exhibits can be copied. The state has argued that copies should not be permitted, but an attorney for a coalition of media organizations disagrees.
The Associated Press
