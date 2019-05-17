Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Congressional Medal of Honor museum planned in Rapid City
by The Associated Press
Posted May 17, 2019 11:35 am EDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A Rapid City man who wrote a book about Congressional Medal of Honor recipients is now opening a museum to honour them.
The Rapid City Journal reports John L. Johnson’s museum is to open Aug. 1 at the Rushmore Mall. It will have individual plaques for the more than 3,500 people recognized for valour in combat with the nation’s highest military honour.
Johnson works for the public school district. He published a book about medal recipients in 2007 that was updated in 2010. He believes it’s important to remember and honour a part of the nation’s military history that he believes is being lost.
Museum admission will be free. Johnson is funding the effort through his own money, donations, other fundraising and proceeds from an artist’s market he runs in the mall.
