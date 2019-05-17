Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
A new look inside the Bruce McArthur investigation
by Jordan Heath-Rawlings
Posted May 17, 2019 5:46 am EDT
In today’s Big Story podcast, what did the Toronto Police know? When did they know it? Crime reporter Wendy Gillis accessed court documents, and conducted extensive interviews with detectives to put together the story of an infamous investigation from the perspective of the people chasing a serial killer.
Police faced extensive criticism over the McArthur investigation. Both for how long it took them to get serious about the men going missing in Toronto’s gay village, and for insisting a month before McArthur was caught that “the evidence today tells us that there is not a serial killer.” Today, you’ll hear how soon they realized they were wrong, and what happened next.
(You can
read Wendy’s four-part investigative report here.)
GUEST: Wendy Gillis, crime reporter, The Toronto Star
http://radio.pmd.rogersdigitalmedia.com/podcasts/thebigstory/TBS_05172019.mp3
You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on
iTunes or Google Play.
You can also find it at
thebigstorypodcast.ca.
