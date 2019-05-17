Loading articles...

'Beetlejuice' stars reveal the backstage secrets on Broadway

This image released by Polk & Co. shows Rob McClure, from left, Kerry Butler, Sophia Anne Caruso and Alex Brightman during a performance of "Beetlejuice," in New York. The Tony-nominated "Beetlejuice" is a stage adaptation of the Tim Burton dark comedy. (Matthew Murphy/Polk & Co. via AP)

NEW YORK — One recent afternoon at the Winter Garden Theatre, two stars of the musical “Beetlejuice” played tour guide and revealed a few backstage secrets — some grosser than others.

Sitting on the stage, Sophia Anne Caruso pointed out something the audience doesn’t know about the set’s couch. Specifically, how pungent it is.

She says: “It smells like dirty dancers.”

The Tony-nominated “Beetlejuice” is a stage adaptation of the Tim Burton dark comedy.

John Carucci, The Associated Press

