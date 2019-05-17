Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Basque separatist chief jailed in France, day after capture
by Elaine Ganley, The Associated Press
Posted May 17, 2019 2:54 pm EDT
FILE - In this Sept.3, 2000 file photo, Jose Antonio Urruticoetxea Bengoetxea, known by the alias Josu Ternera, a leader of the Basque separatist group ETA, is pictured in Bayonne, southwestern France. Spain's Interior Ministry says that a longtime chief of the Basque separatist militant group ETA has been arrested in the French Alps. (AP Photo/Bob Edme, File)
PARIS — A longtime chief of the Basque militant separatist group ETA has been jailed in France, a day after his arrest in a French Alpine town ended 17 years on the run.
A French judicial official said Josu Ternera, the most wanted ETA member since 2002, was transferred to Paris, formally notified of the arrest warrant and ordered jailed. The official wasn’t authorized to speak publicly.
Ternera was arrested Thursday in the town of Sallanches.
He was convicted in absentia in 2017 in France for involvement in a terrorist group and sentenced to eight years in prison. He has the right to request a new trial.
Spain says it will ask France to extradite Ternera to stand trial for alleged crimes against humanity and multiple killings before he completes a French sentence.