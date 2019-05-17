Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Asylum claims have more than tripled since 2015, Statistics Canada says
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 17, 2019 9:54 am EDT
A young new Canadian holds a flag as she takes part in a citizenship ceremony on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, to mark the 37th anniversary of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. New figures out this morning from the national statistics office says the number of asylum claims more than tripled between 2015 and 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
OTTAWA — New figures out this morning from the national statistics office says the number of asylum claims in Canada more than tripled between 2015 and 2018.
Statistics Canada says that in 2015, the year the Trudeau Liberals were elected, there were about 16,000 asylum claimants.
Two years later, in 2017, there were more than 50,000 claims.
Last year, Statistics Canada says, there were 55,000 claimants, showing the pace of growth had slowed, but the total was well above the previous peak for claimants a decade earlier.
Details from the national statistics agency also show that asylum claimants tend to be younger than the general population in Canada, and most are male.
Economically, asylum-seekers fare similarly to other immigrant groups — the longer they are in the country, the higher their average salaries and wages.