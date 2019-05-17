Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Air Force exercises may disrupt Alaska navigation systems
by The Associated Press
Posted May 17, 2019 12:15 am EDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Pilots and others using navigation systems throughout Interior Alaska may experience disruption due to Air Force training.
The Anchorage Daily News reported Thursday that Eielson Air Force Base is conducting GPS signal-jamming exercises through May 24 that may disrupt navigation systems.
The Air Force says in a statement that the tests will occur only on weekdays between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to minimize public interference.
The tests will be centred southwest of Eielson base near Delta Junction, 95 miles (153 kilometres) southeast of Fairbanks.
An official says civilian pilots are most likely to be affected by GPS signal loss during the exercise periods.
Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport is within the affected radius, but the base can cut power to the jamming equipment if safety issues arise.
Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com
The Associated Press
