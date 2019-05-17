Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
A separate war: Pioneering black Marines endured, prevailed
by Tom Foreman Jr., The Associated Press
Posted May 17, 2019 1:08 am EDT
In this photo taken April 11, 2019, Montford Point Marine William Burton reflects about his time serving as a Montford Marine in the South Pacific during World War II during an interview at his home in Durham, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It took an executive order to break down barriers for black men to join the U.S. Marine Corps, and even then they still faced obstacles.
But the pioneering men who broke the Marines’ colour barrier in the 1940s now recall how they persevered and prevailed.
President Franklin Roosevelt’s 1941 executive order banned discrimination in government and defence industry employment because of “race, creed, colour, or national origin.”
That gave men like John Thompson a chance to defend a country that denied them the rights they wanted to fight for. Thompson was trained at a segregated camp called Montford Point, adjacent to Camp Lejeune.
The 94-year-old Thompson says the Marine Corps was an elite group — and despite the hindrances, he wanted to belong to an elite group.