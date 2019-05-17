Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
2 Afghans convicted over death of German man
by The Associated Press
Posted May 17, 2019 8:14 am EDT
BERLIN — Two Afghan teenagers have been convicted over a dispute with a German man who then died of a heart attack, an incident that was followed last year by protests involving far-right groups.
News agency dpa reported Friday that the defendants, aged 17 and 19, were convicted of bodily harm resulting in death. The Dessau-Rosslau state court gave the younger man 17 months and the elder 20 months. The victim’s brother overturned a table and his sister shouted as the sentences were announced.
Authorities have said the 22-year-old man who died in the eastern town of Koethen in September had severe chronic heart disease. The court concluded he was pushed in the chest, fell and then was kicked in the face.
He apparently tried to intervene in an argument between the defendants.
