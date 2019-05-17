Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
1 year after Santa Fe shooting, Texas shuns tougher gun laws
by Jim Vertuno, The Associated Press
Posted May 17, 2019 12:10 am EDT
FILE - In this Friday, May 18, 2018 file image taken from video, emergency personnel and law enforcement officers respond to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus, in Santa Fe, Texas. A year after the mass shooting at Santa Fe High School near Houston that remains one of the deadliest in U.S. history, Texas lawmakers are close to going home without passing any new gun restrictions, or even tougher firearm storage laws that Republican Gov. Greg Abbott had backed after the tragedy. (KTRK-TV ABC13 via AP, File)
AUSTIN, Texas — A year after a high school mass shooting near Houston that remains one of the deadliest in U.S. history, Texas lawmakers are on the brink of going home without passing any new gun restrictions, or even tougher firearm home storage laws that Gov. Greg Abbott had backed after the tragedy.
A Republican governor pushing even a small restriction on firearms in gun-friendly Texas was a landmark shift after decades of loosening regulations. But the effort was met with a severe rebuke from gun-rights advocates who have all but killed the issue.
Lawmakers instead focused on Abbott’s other ideas of arming more school personnel, hardening schools with safety measures and boosting mental health services.
The anniversary of the shooting at Santa Fe High School is Friday.