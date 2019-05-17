Loading articles...

Man stabbed near Queen and Spadina

Last Updated May 17, 2019 at 8:30 am EDT

Police in a small community in central Ontario are investigating the deaths of four people as a triple murder-suicide. Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

One man is in hospital after being stabbed multiple times downtown on Friday morning.

Police were called just before 6:30 a.m. to Spadina Avenue and Queen Street West.

The victim was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Multiple men were seen fleeing the area where the stabbing occurred, but no suspect descriptions have been made available.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lord Dennis

Typical day in JT’s Toronto. Everyday its getting worse and worse here in the 6.

May 17, 2019 at 8:47 am