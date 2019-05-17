1 arrested, 2 still wanted in fatal Etobicoke shooting

Toronto police say one suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Etobicoke has turned himself in.

Blaine Grindley, 26, was found suffering from gunshot wounds inside a townhouse complex on John Garland Boulevard, near Martin Grove and Finch Avenue on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 1.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Andrae Douse, 21, of Mississauga, has been arrested and charged with first degree murder.

Two more men are still at large.

Michael Smith, 29, of Brampton, is described as five foot four, 170 pounds with black hair in braids and Dayne Sitladeen, 27, of Mississauga, is described as five foot eight, 146 pounds.

Police say the suspects are considered armed and dangerous