Woman struck and killed by freight train near the Junction

A woman has died after being hit by a freight train, near Old Weston Road and Davenport.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near the Junction just after 7 a.m. Thursday.

Paramedics said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating.

Old Weston Rd/Davenport Rd

– woman struck by train

– she has been pronounced deceased

– intersection of Old Weston Rd/ Davenport closed

– @trafficservices OS to investigate@TPS11Div #GO889651^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) May 16, 2019

As a result of the incident, GO trains will not be able to run through the area for up to two hours.

Passengers are being told they can get off the train at Downsview Park and then take the Line 1 subway all the way down to Union Station for free.