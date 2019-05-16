Loading articles...

Woman struck and killed by freight train near the Junction

Last Updated May 16, 2019 at 8:18 am EDT

Emergency crews at the scene near near Old Weston Road and Davenport where a woman was struck and killed by a freight train on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Bert Dandy/CITYNEWS

A woman has died after being hit by a freight train, near Old Weston Road and Davenport.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near the Junction just after 7 a.m. Thursday.

Paramedics said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating.

As a result of the incident, GO trains will not be able to run through the area for up to two hours.

Passengers are being told they can get off the train at Downsview Park and then take the Line 1 subway all the way down to Union Station for free.

