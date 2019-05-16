Toronto Public Health warn public to be aware of ticks ahead of long weekend

With the long weekend fast approaching, Toronto Public Health (TPH) wants residents who venture outdoors to be vigilant when it comes to blacklegged ticks — the only type of tick in Ontario that can transmit Lyme disease.

Health officials, and Board of Health Chair, Joe Cressy, were at Morningside Park in Scarborough on Thursday to raise awareness and share tips on how to prevent tick bites.

Preventing diseases, improving Torontonians health, and saving healthcare costs. Today, Toronto Public Health is in action in Morningside Park in Scarborough as part of our tick and Lyme Disease prevention program. @TOPublicHealth pic.twitter.com/0vZRJDKNWE — Joe Cressy (@joe_cressy) May 16, 2019

“Spending time outdoors is a great way to be active and stay healthy, but it’s important for everyone to know how to protect themselves against tick bites and to recognize the early signs or symptoms of Lyme disease,” Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto Medical Officer of Health, said in a release.

According to TPH, blacklegged ticks “are usually found in bushy or wooded areas where there are lots of leaves on the ground or where there are tall grasses. The most effective way to prevent Lyme disease is to prevent tick bites.”

During the presentation a blacklegged tick was spotted. (photo below)

Warmer weather means tick season. This male black-legged tick was found just now at Morningside Park. @CityNews pic.twitter.com/BAlDvHrZsH — Erica Natividad (@ericaracheltv) May 16, 2019

TPH tracks the locations where blacklegged ticks have been found. You can check if they’ve been spotted in your area, and learn how to avoid tick bites below:

Results of active blacklegged tick surveillance by CityNewsToronto on Scribd

How to avoid tick bites: (Source: Toronto Public Health)

Wear long pants and long sleeves.

Light coloured clothing may make ticks easier to spot.

Apply insect repellent containing DEET or icaridin and follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

After spending time outdoors in wooded or bushy areas, shower to remove ticks before they become attached.

Carefully check your full body and head for attached ticks.

If you find a tick on your body, remove it as soon as possible.

Remember to also check your children and pets for ticks.

On your property: