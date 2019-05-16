Toronto high school teacher faces second sexual assault charge

A 36-year-old Toronto Catholic District School Board is facing another charge sexual assault in connection with a teenage girl.

Toronto police said Brian Ross was arrested on Monday and charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation.

Police said this latest charge is in relation to a 16-year-old female student at Marshall McLuhan Catholic Secondary School between September 2011 and June 2012.

Earlier this month Ross was arrested and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference after an incident in 2017.

Police said in March of that year a 15-year-old girl met a man and he drove her to his home to visit and discuss school issues. During the visit he allegedly sexually assaulted the girl.

Ross is a teacher at Senator O’Connor College School and previously taught at Marshall McLuhan Catholic Secondary School.

He is on leave with pay, The Toronto Catholic District School Board confirmed. The board will not comment further.