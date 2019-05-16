Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Toronto high school teacher faces second sexual assault charge
by News Staff
Posted May 16, 2019 1:59 pm EDT
Brian Ross
Photo courtesy: Toronto Police
A 36-year-old Toronto Catholic District School Board is facing another charge sexual assault in connection with a teenage girl.
Toronto police said Brian Ross was arrested on Monday and charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation.
Police said this latest charge is in relation to a 16-year-old female student at Marshall McLuhan Catholic Secondary School between September 2011 and June 2012.
Earlier this month
Ross was arrested and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference after an incident in 2017.
Police said in March of that year a 15-year-old girl met a man and he drove her to his home to visit and discuss school issues. During the visit he allegedly sexually assaulted the girl.
Ross is a teacher at Senator O’Connor College School and previously taught at Marshall McLuhan Catholic Secondary School.
He is on leave with pay, The Toronto Catholic District School Board confirmed. The board will not comment further.
